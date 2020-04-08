Michael Kraus won’t return to UVA men’s lax in 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Michael Kraus has announced that he will not be returning to the UVA men’s lacrosse team next season.
The senior attackman was among the group of student-athletes who had the opportunity for an extra year of eligibility, after COVID-19 cancelled most of the spring sports season, but Kraus will not exercise that option.
He graduates tied for fourth all-time at UVA with 240 points.
He’s 7th in goals with 131, and 6th in assists with 109.
Kraus is one of just four players in program history with more than one-hundred goals and one-hundred assists, and he reached the milestone despite only getting six games in a shortened senior season in 2020.
UVA midfielder Payton Cormier has been named to SB Nation’s College Crosse Freshmen All-America team.
The redshirt freshman had 12-goals and 7-assists while starting all six of the Cavaliers' games.
Teammate Danny Parker earned honorable mention honors as a short-stick defensive midfielder.
