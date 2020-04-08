Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville - Albemarle delivers shelf stable meals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville - Albemarle is busy rolling out cases of food. Thirty-three volunteer drivers loaded their vehicles Wednesday morning to deliver 220 cases of shelf stable meals.
These meals do not have to be refrigerated or heated and are ready to eat. Each case has 16 meals and should last each person about two and a half weeks
This is the first food delivery in two weeks.
Leigh Trippe, the executive director, says the goal is to decrease physical contact and keep people safe.
“The volunteers are pulling up in the parking lot and the meals are being loaded in their cars so they’re not coming inside, there is one less touch, one less contact inside as well,” she stated.
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville - Albemarle stopped daily hot food delivery March 23 due to the coronavirus.
