Local musician sews masks for those who need it most

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One local musician is donating her free time and sewing skills to make protective masks from home.
Three weeks ago, Angel Metro saw an article about the lack of masks for healthcare workers and decided to do her part. With a sewing machine, some elastic and high-quality material, she’s made over 100 masks for those in the healthcare field, as well as others trying to stay safe.
Angel's masks have been in high demand since she started, filling requests as far away as the U.K.
"Everyone’s looking for a mask now, which is great, but that's part of the reason I got into this is to help with that. If I can make a quality, home-made mask that makes you feel comfortable out in public enough to go grocery shopping, or you know, whatever errands you need to do that are essential, and then the medical masks that may have been bought for that purpose can go to healthcare workers - I’m happy,” Metro said.
Angel is giving the masks away for free to healthcare workers, and people who are at risk due to health issues. She is also accepting donations, both cash and materials.
You can find her on social media by searching Angel Metro.
