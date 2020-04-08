Hill and Wood Funeral Home prepares for delayed funerals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville funeral home is taking proactive measures to make sure your loved ones are properly taken care of during this time.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home is working closely with the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Regional Emergency Operations Center to coordinate fatality response activities.
The funeral home is renting a refrigerated storage container that will remain in its parking lot for the foreseeable future.
“We’ve also reached to area funeral homes that may not have such facilities that should they need them we’ll allow them to use ours,” Hill and Wood Vice President Stephen Christianson said.
The funeral home is building fencing around the unit and is also bringing in an RV to make sure the unit is safely guarded at all hours of the day and night.
Hill and Wood stresses that this is a proactive measure and it has no plans to use the space right now.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home Press Release:
“At this time, we at Hill and Wood have heard of other funeral homes being overwhelmed, especially in areas with large populations, which leaves a gap in the community’s response to offer critical services for lost loved ones” said Stephen Christianson, Vice President and Managing Director of Hill and Wood Funeral Home. “We are renting this unit as a back-up plan for the community to ensure there are adequate facilities available during this challenging time.”
“Funerals are an important time for families and friends to come together to celebrate a loved one’s life. During this difficult time, we are finding that many families want to delay funerals due to Virginia’s ‘stay at home order,’” said Dr. Denise Bonds, TJHD Health Director. “While we are sympathetic and understand how important funerals are, we encourage families to consider cremation or burial at this time, and plan a larger memorial service after the ‘stay at home order’ is lifted.”
Community members may have noticed the large refrigerated unit located at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in downtown Charlottesville. Over the next few days, Hill and Wood will be building a 6 foot privacy fence around the unit. There will be no interruption to residents or businesses located near the funeral home.For more information regarding COVID-19:
- Virginia Department of Health (VDH) COVID-19 or TJHD Local COVID-19 Resources
- TJHD COVID-19 Hotline: 434-972-6261 (includes information for food, day care, financial support, etc.)
- TJHD Facebook and Twitter for the latest local COVID-19 numbers and information
