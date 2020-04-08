Hill and Wood Funeral Home prepares for delayed funerals

“Funerals are an important time for families and friends to come together to celebrate a loved one’s life. During this difficult time, we are finding that many families want to delay funerals due to Virginia’s ‘stay at home order,’” said Dr. Denise Bonds, TJHD Health Director. “While we are sympathetic and understand how important funerals are, we encourage families to consider cremation or burial at this time, and plan a larger memorial service after the ‘stay at home order’ is lifted.”