The Front Porch hosts “Save the Music” concert series to help area artists and nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit community music school in Charlottesville is working to save the music in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday night, The Front Porch hosted an online concert featuring singer-songwriter and music instructor Thomas Gunn. It’s all part of a live stream concert series called Save the Music.
“We are paying each performing artist as if this is a regular gig for them, and then we’re also using the opportunity to raise money for non-profits that are doing important work throughout the area,” The Front Porch Executive Director Emily Morrison said.
A portion of the donations from Tuesday night’s performance will go to support The Women’s Initiative.
The Front Porch is continuing to offer a full slate of private music lessons, as well as group lessons, all online. To find out how you can get started, click here.
