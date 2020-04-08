Food services prepare to make hundreds of meals for essential workers amidst COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two food services are putting their skills together to help whip up thousands of meals to feed those fighting to take care of others during COVID-19.
Order Up Mobile Food Cart and 106 Food Tuck are starting ‘Feed the Frontlines’. Staff says they are prepared to make nearly 2,500 meals.
The center will set up at 394 Hillsdale Dr. across from the Stonefield Shopping Center on Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. The free drive-thru meals will go to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters.
The group will also be doing mass deliveries to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Medical Center for those unable to attend.
“The first thing you can always show somebody is to help somebody that needs. It doesn’t mean that you need because you’re without lack and want - helping someone just means being there for someone because you can for no other reason," Owner of Order Up said.
The feedings will be going on every Wednesday through Friday. Staff hopes to have these feedings until COVID-19 is over.
