Food Services launch a mobile drive-thru to feed essential workers during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two food services officially kicked-off feeding hundreds of medical personnel and first responders working during the COVID-19 crisis.
On Wednesday, Order Up Mobile Food Cart and 106 Street Food launched ‘Feed the Frontline’.
The free food center is set up at 394 Hillsdale Drive Wednesday - Friday from 12-3 p.m. Deliveries are also going to area hospitals for those who cannot attend.
"We’re not doctors, we’re not cops, we’re not firefighters, but what we can do, is we can feed those people and we’re very good at food,” James Martin, with 106 Street Food, said.
