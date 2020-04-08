Coronavirus affecting businesses on the UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Local businesses in Charlottesville have had to make alterations with the way they do things because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like offering curbside pick up and delivery.
“Of course it’s going to be a little bit slower, with that being said, we’re still getting pretty consistent customers,” Mellow Mushroom Manager Clay Grimes said. “We’re seeing a lot of people return now that they know we’re open.”
For other businesses, it hasn’t been as easy.
“It’s been hard,” Micheal’s Bistro Owner Bo Stockaton said. “We had to do like a lot of other places in town and lay off a lot of employees. It’s been difficult, but we’re trying to survive the best that we can.”
“Students are at home and school is closed, and we definitely don’t have those really busy lunches that we typically have,” Corner Juice Manager Julie Nolet said. “I’m kind of having to completely change our operation to it being an interactive in-and-out kind of place to doing all curbside pick up.”
Staff at Michael’s Bistro have also adapted to the changes, but still have concerns.
“We’ve adapted from dining-room menu to a to-go menu,” Stockaton said. “We just need to make sure that Charlottesville is our family, and we stay a family and we get through this together.”
The message some local businesses want to give is simple: “Charlottesville, I love you guys,” Stockaton added. “We all love you guys. We are one big community and family. Let’s stay together, let’s pray together, let’s love together, let’s be together. So support your local restaurant, support your local shops shop online.”
All businesses continue to be as clean as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
