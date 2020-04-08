Corona care packages; knight’s gambet vineyard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Knight’s Gambit Vineyard is creating ways to support small local businesses and help the community at the same time.
“We created the corona care packages to partner with local companies during this time to curate special box is full of local goodies,” said manager Jordan Summers.
The treats include three bottles of Knight Gambit’s state wine, Trager Brothers Coffee, and a mixed bag of bakery goods from Mariebette Cafe.
“Our goal is to support local while spreading kindness,” Summers said. “We hope that people who gift these or receive them it gives them a bit of joy during the day during these hard times.”
Ten percent of the proceeds go to Blue Ridge Food Bank
“A lot of people are losing their jobs,” said Summers. “It’s a struggle to afford food when you have less income and during such uncertain times I think it’s really important to to give back.”
Knight’s Gambit Vineyard has four different types of care packages, but the one that means the most is the holiday themed package.
“Normally be with family and friends and celebrating together, so we really hope that these packages our Easter Corona Care Package can bring families together even if you can’t be present in person,” said Summers.
The packages are available for curbside pickup or delivery in the Charlottesville/Crozet area. Summers is also taking the initiative to drive in an electric car to help the environment.
“It’s a really special thing to be able to do,” said Summers. “It’s just great to get a local box of goodies delivered. It’s just really fun and I think we will keep doing it.”
