Businesses donate parking spots for those who work in UVA COVID-19 testing lab

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A scientist working in the coronavirus testing lab at University of Virginia Medical Center has recruited the help of dozens of Charlottesville businesses to help limit the exposure of those who also work in the lab.
Depending on which building staff work in, most have to park in a satellite lot and take a shuttle to the main part of the hospital.
“In this situation if we really wanted to practice social distancing we really needed to get creative. We felt that because of what was happening in the community we had a lot of businesses who decided to close, and now have to close, but that gave something really valuable to us: a limited resource,” Clinical Laboratory Scientist Mara Konar said.
With the help of her team, Konar got almost 200 parking spots from businesses near the UVA Medical Center for those working in the lab and UVA Children’s Hospital.
The parking spots cut out any potential exposure for staff through transportation.
“We wanted to make sure those of us who are doing coronavirus testing could do it for as long as possible,” Konar said.
Since Konar’s efforts began, the UVA Medical Center has opened typically permit only parking lots for staff to park in.
Still, she says the willingness of local businesses to help those on the front lines is heartwarming to see.
“It’s kind of a beautiful example of what can happen when a community and a hospital system come together to come up with creative solutions to practice social distancing and keep everybody healthy and safe,” Konar said.
The lab workers have made a page to document their journey here.
