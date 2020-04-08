Augusta Health Foundation sees overwhelming community support

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta Health in Fishersville has seen an overwhelming response from the community according to the executive director of the Augusta Health Foundation.
The hospital put out the call on Monday that they were looking for more people to sew masks out of surgical drape that Augusta Health was providing. The masks would go to people in the hospital providing direct care.
By Tuesday Augusta Health had received more than a hundred calls and emails, and all of that surgical drape has been claimed by people in the community ready to work.
"We've had woodworkers bringing us N-95's from their workshops. We've had sewing circles making masks. We've had local businesses and industries bringing us different types of personal protective equipment,” Tami Radecke, the executive director of the Augusta Health Foundation stated. “It's just been absolutely amazing how much everyone wants to take care and protect our workers during this pandemic."
Augusta Health is still in desperate need of cloth masks for others in the hospital as well as patients in cancer treatment, hospice care and home health.
Instructions for how to sew these masks are available online at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, as well as instructions for no-sew masks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.