Augusta County Board of Supervisors host virtual meeting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County leaders put the courthouses on hold Wednesday night.
Supervisors unanimously agreed that now is not the time to borrow money to start a major project. The board also decided to advertise a $104-million budget and 63 cent real estate tax rate for a public hearing on April 22.
The budget includes a 2% raise for county employees and some new positions, but depending on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county administrator says those might be reconsidered.
Supervisors thanked the people of Augusta County for staying home and encouraged them to keep doing it.
