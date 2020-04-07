Waynesboro City Council discusses the unknown economic impact of COVID-19

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council met virtually on Monday to talk about money.
The city manager is proposing a 53 million dollar budget for next year. There is no recommended real estate tax increase and the budget prioritizes employee compensation and the schools.
However, the unknown economic impact of COVID-19 could change everything.
City staff says they’ll know more in a month’s time when the March meal receipts are calculated. Mayor Terry Short says the city which runs a remarkably lean organization will be fiscally disciplined.
Council is meeting again to discuss the budget on April 27.
