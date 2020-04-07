Virginia 30 Day Fund offers loans up to $3,000 for small businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit is providing immediate help for at-risk small businesses in the commonwealth.
The Virginia 30 Day Fund is being launched by technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife Burson.
The goal is “to help businesses meet payroll, preserve health-care coverage for workers and avoid layoffs while awaiting the federal aid expected to arrive in about a month”. It will give up to $3,000 to each approved small business in a way that’s quick, easy and free of red tape.
Small business owners are asked to fill out a one-page form and submit a brief video highlighting the business and its employees. To qualify, the business must employ three to 30 people, be based in Virginia and operating for at least one year, and owned and operated by a Virginia resident.
For more information on the Virginia 30 Day Fund and how to apply, click here.
