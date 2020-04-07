VDH: 3,333 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, 63 deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 3,333 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, April 7.
This marks 455 new cases of coronavirus since Monday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 63, nine more than yesterday.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 38, Charlottesville = 23, Fluvanna County = 9, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 14, Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 10, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 27, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 16, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 2.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 9, Fauquier County = 18, Madison County = 4, Orange County = 7, Rappahannock County = 1.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Virginia Department of Health Statistics - Updated daily by 10 a.m.:
The data below is updated daily before 10 AM. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 PM the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories.
Monday, April 6 - 2,878 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 2,878 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, April 6.
This marks 241 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 54, three more than yesterday.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 34, Charlottesville = 22, Fluvanna County = 9, Greene County = 4, Louisa County = 14, Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 9, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 27, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 15, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 3.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 8, Fauquier County = 11, Madison County = 4, Orange County = 5.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Sunday, April 5 -2,637 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 2,637 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, April 5.
This marks 230 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday. The official death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 51, one less than yesterday.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 32, Charlottesville = 23, Fluvanna County = 7, Greene County = 3, Louisa County = 14, Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 8, Beuena Vista = 4, Harrisonburg = 25, Lexington = 3, Rockbridge County = 3, Rockingham County = 16, Staunton = 1, Waynesboro = 2.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 8, Fauquier County = 10, Madison County = 3, Orange County = 5.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Saturday, April 4, - 2,407 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 2,407 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 27, Charlottesville = 21, Fluvanna County = 5, Greene County = 2, Louisa County = 13, and Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 22, Rockbridge = 3, and Rockingham = 15.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 8, Fauquier County = 10, Madison County= 2, and Orange County = 5.
Lynchburg currently has a total of 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Friday, April 4 - 20,12 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,012 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and 46 deaths.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 26, Charlottesville = 17 Fluvanna County = 5, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 12, and Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 22, Rockbridge = 2, and Rockingham = 11.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 7, Fauquier County = 9, Madison County= 2, and Orange County = 4.
Wednesday, April 1 - 1,484 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 1,484 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and 34 deaths.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 21, Charlottesville = 16, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 11, Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Augusta County = 1, Harrisonburg = 10, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 9, Waynesboro = 2. Staunton reported one case on Sunday.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 5, Fauquier County = 7, Madison County = 3, Orange County = 4.
Lynchburg currently has a total of seven confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Tuesday, March 31- 1,250 COVID-19 cases:
According to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health, there are 1,250 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and 27 deaths.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 21, Charlottesville = 14, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 9, Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 6, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 5, Waynesboro = 2. Augusta County reported to have two cases there on Sunday, while Staunton has one.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 3, Fauquier County = 7, Madison County = 3, Orange County = 2.
Lynchburg currently has a total of five confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Monday, March 30 - 1,020 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,020 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and 25 deaths.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 19, Charlottesville = 13, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 8, and Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 6, Rockbridge County = 2, and Rockingham County = 5.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports the following: Culpeper County = 3, Fauquier County = 6, Madison County= 3, and Orange County = 1.
Sunday, March 29 - 890 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 890 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and 22 deaths.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 17, Charlottesville = 12, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 7, Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 5, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 4.
Saturday, March 28 - 739 COVID 19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 739 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and 17 deaths.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District now reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 16, Charlottesville = 12, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 6, Nelson County = 2.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 5, Rockbridge County = 2, Rockingham County = 4.
Friday, March 27 - 604 COVID-19 cases:
As of around 9 a.m. Friday, March 27, the Virginia Department of Health reports that there are 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Additionally, officials are attributing a total of 14 deaths on the virus. This makes 144 new confirmed cases since yesterday, as well as one additional death.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District reports the following total number of COVID-19 cases: Albemarle County = 8, Charlottesville = 11, Fluvanna County = 3, Greene County = 1, Louisa County = 5, Nelson County = 1.
The Central Shenandoah Health District reported the following: Harrisonburg = 5, Rockbridge County = 1, Rockingham County = 4. Fairfax County continues to see some the highest number of confirmed cases in Virginia. It current shows a total of 124 cases of COVID-19.
Thursday, March 26 - 460 COVID-19 cases:
As of noon, the Virginia Department of Health reports that there are 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Wednesday, March 25 - 391 COVID-19 cases:
VDH reports total of 391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, with 9 deaths. COVID-19 cases in Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle Co. = 4, Charlottesville = 6, Fluvanna Co. = 1, Louisa Co. = 3, Nelson Co. = 1
Tuesday, March 24 - 290 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 290 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth. VDH released the newest totals around noon Tuesday, March 24.
It notes two cases are in Albemarle County, five in Charlottesville, one in Fluvanna County, and two are in Louisa. A Madison County man has also tested positive for COVID-19, but that does not appear in Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health.
A Virginia Beach-area man with the virus died from acute respiratory failure, marking the seventh death related to coronavirus in the commonwealth.
Monday, March 23 - 254 COVID-19 cases:
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth is 254, according to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health.
Additionally, Governor Ralph Northam says all school - public and private - will be closed for the rest of this academic year. The governor made his announcement during a press conference Monday, March 23. He is also encouraging people to do the right thing, saying officials are not looking to penalize people as new orders will be going into effect for at least 30 days.
At noon, the VDH updated its website to show that a total of 3,697 people have been tested, and six Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the Arlington and Fairfax areas.
Monday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Health Department reported that a man in its district has died after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks the seventh death related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth. The department announced Monday, March 23, that the man had underlying health conditions and died of acute respiratory failure.
Monday evening the Thomas Jefferson Health District confirmed 11 cases in its area, including 5 in Albemarle and 3 in Charlottesville.
Sunday, March 22 - 219 COVID-19 cases:
In his daily coronavirus update Sunday morning at 11, Governor Northam confirmed there are now 67 additional COVID-19 cases in Virginia, bringing the total to 219. One death in Fairfax County has been reported, bringing the total fatalities in Virginia to 3.
On March 22, the Thomas Jefferson Health District updated the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Those numbers are listed below: TJHD has total of 10 #COVID19 cases in the following localities: Albemarle - 4, Charlottesville - 3, Fluvanna - 1, Greene - 0, Louisa - 2, Nelson - 0
Saturday, March 21 - 152 COVID-19 cases:
In its noon update, the Virginia Department of Health reports 152 COVID-19 case in Virginia.
Later in the day, Louisa County confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The person was tested on March 19, and results came back today. The individual has been in quarantine since that time.
As of this afternoon, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has 9 cases of COVID-19 in the following counties: Albemarle - 4 Charlottesville - 3 Fluvanna - 1 Greene - 0 Louisa - 1 Nelson - 0. The TJHD will also post daily numbers by 6 pm every day on Facebook and Twitter.
Friday, March 20 - 124 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia Department of Health: there are now 124 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has confirmed a case of coronavirus in Fluvanna County.
Thursday, March 19 - 94 COVID-19 cases:
There are 94 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth, including a child in Gloucester County. The state is also increasing medical personnel for testing, as just under 1300 have been tested.
Sales tax for businesses is due Friday, March 20, but there is some relief.“We will consider sales tax for an extension of the due date for filling and payment for the February 2020 sales tax return that are due tomorrow until April 20, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said.
Virginia also will not make you pay for any kind of testing if you have COVID-19.
Virginia State Police are being instructed not stop people for out of date inspection stickers at this time.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District announced an additional three COVID-19 cases in the Charlottesville area.
Wednesday, March 18 - 77 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia’s confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 77 as schools and many businesses remained shuttered and a ban on large gatherings reshaped daily life
Tuesday, March 17 - 67 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia Department of Health: 67 cases of the virus in the commonwealth, including one that is the first known instance at a long-term care facility.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses on Tuesday to implement a 10-person limit in response to the coronavirus.
Monday, March 16 - 51 COVID-19 cases:
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there is a total of 51 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
UVA says a member of its community has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sunday, March 15 - 45 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health announces 45 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
Governor Ralph Northam announced a ban on all gatherings of 100 people or more statewide Sunday amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has confirmed that an agency employee has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Saturday, March 14 - 41 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia has 41 cases of COVID-19. Commonwealth of Virginia reports first COVID-19 death in the Peninsula Health District:
Friday, March 13 - 30 COVID-19 cases:
The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus. Governor Ralph Northam said on Friday that there were 29 cases in the commonwealth. However, VDH updated the count soon after the governor’s announcement.
Thursday, March 12 -17 COVID-19 cases:
Virginia has 17 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Governor Northam declares state of emergency, outlines additional measures to combat COVID-19.
Wednesday, March 11 - 9 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia has 9 “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday, March 10 - 8 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia has 8 “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19.
Monday, March 9 - 5 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia Department of Health Confirms Third “Presumptive Positive” Case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in commonwealth.
Later on March 9, Virginia Department of Health Confirms Fourth and Fifth “Presumptive Positive” Cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Fairfax and in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/status-update-on-two-presumptive-positive-novel-coronavirus-cases-in-virginia/
Sunday, March 8 - 2 COVID-19 Cases:
Virginia Department of Health held a press conference with Virginia’s state and local public health leaders on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia. http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/status-update-on-two-presumptive-positive-novel-coronavirus-cases-in-virginia/
Saturday, March 7 - 1 COVID-19 Case:
Marine Base Corps Quantico resident at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
