Tracking storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We started Today with plenty of sunshine, however clouds will increase. An approaching disturbance is moving southeast out of the Ohio valley. Showers and thunderstorms are possible later Today into Tonight. Some of these storms are capable of producing gusty wind and small hail. Southwest wind will boost temperatures well above normal Today and Tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorm chances will be with us Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will turn much cooler later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !