Tracking storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We started Today with plenty of sunshine, however clouds will increase. An approaching disturbance is moving southeast out of the Ohio valley. Showers and thunderstorms are possible later Today into Tonight. Some of these storms are capable of producing gusty wind and small hail. Southwest wind will boost temperatures well above normal Today and Tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorm chances will be with us Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will turn much cooler later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Increasing cloudiness with showers and storms, High: upper 70
Tonight: Early showers and storms, Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with a few storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and storms, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s
