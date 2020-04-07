Program sees success benefiting recently unemployed Charlottesville restaurant workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The efforts of two Belmont neighborhood restaurants to keep their employees paid and people fed is gaining massive support from the community.
The Local and Junction are running a special called “Ten for Ten,” which offers meals for a flat cost of $10.
All of the money from the hundreds of orders placed has paid dozens of employees, who are going without paychecks during the pandemic.
“Slowly, we added more and more availability, and we’ve been breaching that everyday," Junction Executive Chef Melissa Close-Hart said. "Its just been great to have the city support us.”
The restaurants plan to serve the meals until things return to normal. They are also offering delivery or curbside pickup.
