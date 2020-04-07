Mr. Alex-Zan re-releases song to help combat COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Charlottesville author is reviving a song he created more than 10 years ago, showcasing how washing your hands will never go out of style.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds to protect yourself from harmful germs and viruses. Now, Mr. Alex-Zan is reintroducing a song to help you do just that.
“Most things I’ve created have no expiration date on them, because it’s positive in substance and content. But, I decided to bring it out a few weeks ago based on the coronavirus," he said.
You can visit this link to hear the song, “We Wash Our Hands.”
