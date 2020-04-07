Meal train feeds medical staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are working long hours to keep people healthy, and now community members are working to make sure those folks are fed.
“Every time something comes through the doors the staff’s face just lights up,” Director of Emergency Services Courtney Lambert said.
The Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation started a meal chain for workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
“Our staff is under tremendous stress right now, and this is a small way that we can give back and let them know that we’re thinking about them and to help them feel like the community is here for them,” Executive Director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation Kimberly Skelly said.
The food is being provided by restaurants around Charlottesville. So far, enough places have signed up to donate food through the entire month of April.
“We are really appreciative of all the work that’s being done in the community. All the communication that’s happening, restaurants and catering companies, we’re working really hard to stay afloat,” President of Harvest Moon Catering Mark Hahn said.
Lambert says her staff has been resilient as ever.
“Moving around hours at a moment’s notice, coming in to help out on off hours, we’ve really seen a display of commitment from the employees that is wonderful,” she said.
With the meals comes a sense of togetherness, a kind gesture reminding everyone that the only way to get through it is by supporting one another.
“We’re all banding together and we’re all going to come through it for our community to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible,” Lambert said.
