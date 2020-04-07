Mary Baldwin University to house 30 Valley Mission clients during COVID-19 pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A university in the valley is helping the area's homeless community.
Mary Baldwin University is going to house 30 of the Valley Mission’s most vulnerable clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll have private rooms with access to shared bathrooms and kitchens with social distancing protocols in place.
Valley Mission staff and volunteers will manage the temporary housing including food service and housekeeping.
"It will allow us to better practice social distancing efforts in the shelter. It will enable us to isolate people if they do get sick, we would have isolation rooms available in our shelter,” Valley Mission Executive Director Susan Richardson said.
"It's just so important that the university be able to make this connection, to provide these safe, and healthy surroundings for a portion of our population that needs it very much right now,” Mary Baldwin University President Dr. Pamela Fox said.
The temporary housing is only for existing Valley Mission clients. The mission continues to need financial contributions and cleaning supplies, as well as volunteers to provide lunches for clients at Mary Baldwin University.
