‘Luck, religion, or magic’ - UVA advances to its first-ever National Championship Game one year ago

“I am a man of faith, so I believe that there is a plan for me, and I don’t know that it is, but there was a feeling," Guy said, in the locker room after the win. "I told myself, ‘It doesn’t end like this.’ There was a feeling. You can call it luck, you can call it religion, you can call it magic, but this is March Madness, and we’ve taken care of our business.”