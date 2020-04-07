‘Luck, religion, or magic’ - UVA advances to its first-ever National Championship Game one year ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One year ago, the Virginia men’s basketball team beat Auburn 63-62 in the Final Four in Minneapolis, and advanced to the NCAA National Championship Game for the first time in program history.
Director of Athletics Carla Williams was doling out high-fives as the team exited the court.
The Cavaliers scored five-points in the final eight-seconds in the come-from-behind win.
Kyle Guy was fouled while taking a three-pointer with six-tenths of a second remaining, and he went 3-for-3 from the free throw line to give the Wahoos the win.
After back-to-back dramatic finishes, Guy was asked if Virginia was a team of destiny.
“I am a man of faith, so I believe that there is a plan for me, and I don’t know that it is, but there was a feeling," Guy said, in the locker room after the win. "I told myself, ‘It doesn’t end like this.’ There was a feeling. You can call it luck, you can call it religion, you can call it magic, but this is March Madness, and we’ve taken care of our business.”
The Cavaliers had one more dramatic finish in them, as they beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime on April 8th, 2019, to win the National Championship for the first time in program history.
