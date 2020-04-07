Homelessness advocates calling on landlords to supply housing during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless is asking landlords and property managers to help them supply permanent, affordable housing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization has funding available to support future tenants, and is asking landlords with vacant units to make them available to support this effort.
“Because of the situation right now in the community we're asking for landlords to step up and, you know, and we’re asking, we're going to pay, we're not asking for landlords to give units for free,” Haro said. “But in some cases we are asking for landlords maybe to work to lower where requirements for entry into those units.”
Currently, staff and volunteers are screening guests and taking temperatures at both Charlottesville shelters, which are separated by men and women. One shelter is being housed at The Haven, while the other is at Key Recreation Center, which was transformed into a permanent shelter space for PACEM to avoid guests staying at various congregations around the city.
Haro urged landlords to support the cause to keep people from sleeping and living in congregated areas.
“We need people to move in now more than ever before,” he said. “So please, if you have available units, let us know. We have money, we would love to pay you.”
