Charlottesville: ‘City Market To-Go’ offers new drive-thru option in Pen Park starting April 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be offering a drive-thru option for its City Market this weekend.
City Market To-Go will be set up at Pen Park from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11. Customers will pre-order and pay online, and vendors will prepare the orders for drive-thru pick-up at the park.
Charlottesville is asking customers to remain in their cars at the market, and no on-site or walk-up sales will be allowed.
For more information about the City Market, visit www.charlottesville.org/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.org.
04/07/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Charlottesville City Market that normally operates in downtown Charlottesville, has switched to drive-thru only operations at Pen Park due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting April 11, “City Market To-Go” is a new option that market management and vendors have pivoted to in order to continue to provide fresh food to the community while supporting local small farmers and small business owners.
Customers will pre-order and pay online and vendors will prepare the orders for drive-thru pick-up at Pen Park during the regular City Market hours of Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. Pen Park was chosen due to its single entrance and exit and is large enough to handle vendor setups and traffic flow.
For everyone’s safety, customers must remain in their cars and no on-site or walk-up sales will be permitted. New vendors will be added each week as the market progresses.
City Market To-Go Details:
- Online Pre-Orders: https://charlottesvillecitymarket.luluslocalfood.com/
- Online Sales Cutoff: Thursday, April 9, 10:00 a.m.
- Pick-Up Date/Time: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (pick-up times every 30 minutes)
- Pick-Up Location: Pen Park, 1400 Pen Park Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901
For more information about the City Market, visit www.charlottesville.org/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.org.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.