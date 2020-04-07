Chance for More April Showers and Storms through Mid-Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front to our north, combined with a weather disturbance moving through the Ohio Valley will drive storms toward our region late tonight into early Wednesday. After some rain/storms early Wednesday, trending drier for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stronger cold front will push through the region Thursday. So some additional showers and storms possible, mainly the first part of the day. Turning windy with temperatures starting to cool.
Breezy, cooler and drier for Friday. Some frost conditions are expected across the region late Friday into Saturday morning. The Easter weekend looks to start dry Friday and Saturday, but a new storm forecast to bring us rain by Easter Sunday.
Tonight: Few scattered showers/storms. Few possibly severe. Partly to variably cloudy. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mainly AM showers/storms. Partly sunny, warm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Some AM showers, storms thru midday. Sun and clouds, windy. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and dry. Highs in the 50s. Lows 30s. Some Frost possible by Saturday AM.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows around 40.
Easter Sunday: Rain, possible storms. Highs in the 60s.
Monday: AM showers, sun and clouds. Highs upper 60 to around 70.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s.
