Chance for More April Showers and Storms through Mid-Week.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front to our north, combined with a weather disturbance moving through the Ohio Valley will drive storms toward our region late tonight into early Wednesday. After some rain/storms early Wednesday, trending drier for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stronger cold front will push through the region Thursday. So some additional showers and storms possible, mainly the first part of the day. Turning windy with temperatures starting to cool.