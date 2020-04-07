CDC recommends everyone wear a face mask to limit the spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The face mask recommendation from the CDC could make an impact in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
The recommendations for masks have changed because there is increasing evidence that the virus can spread even more through people who are not showing symptoms.
“Recent studies have shown that a significant portion of people who have coronavirus lack symptoms or are asymptomatic. Those who develop symptoms or pre-symptomatic can transmit this virus before they even start to show systems,” Physician Kristamarie Collman said.
Whether you feel sick or not, the CDC is encouraging people to not only protect themselves but others as well.
“If you’re going to be outside going to the grocery store, going to the pharmacies, if you’re out in the public park, where you’re in areas where it’s difficult to practice social distancing, you should be wearing these face cloth masks," Collman said.
If you are using a cloth mask, it should be cleaned often.
"Clean them with the frequency of use. You should be able to once you wear the mask, you can bring it home, then remove it and clean it in the washing machine,” Collman said.
She also reminds people to make sure you’re still appropriately washing your hands and practicing social distancing as much as possible.
