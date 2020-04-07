ACSO charges 2 in connection to reported storage unit burglaries

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are charging two people in connection with a string of recent break-ins.
Arthur Johnson and Jeanette Chambers were found in a car near Staunton Self Storage around 11 p.m. Sunday, April 5. The pair were each charged with seven counts of burglary after investigators say they found stolen items in the car.
The sheriff’s office says more stolen items were later found in a Greenville motel.
Johnson and Chambers are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Investigators are now working to identify all victims, and piece together a timeline for the rash of burglaries, including some that had been previously reported. Additional charges are likely.
Anyone has any information about this investigation is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.
04/07/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
On Sunday, April 5 at approximately 2303 hours, deputies were dispatched to Staunton Self Storage, located at 616 Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton, for the report of a suspicious activity.
Deputies received information that several, possibly dozens, of break-ins had occurred over the weekend. Upon arrival, they located a small passenger car that was occupied by a man and woman.
A preliminary investigation revealed that several storage units had been tampered with. Further investigation revealed that the occupants of the vehicle, Arthur Johnson and Jeanette Chambers, had allegedly broke into several storage units and stole assorted items, many of which they were still in possession of. Johnson and Chambers were arrested and jailed at Middle River on (7) counts of burglary.
In furtherance of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and served at a motel in Greenville, VA. Deputies were able to recover additional stolen property.
Investigators are now working to identify all victims, and piece together a timeline for the rash of burglaries, including some that had been previously reported. Additional charges are likely.
If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.
