ACPS locks all high school tracks, stadiums to public access

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is locking off entrances to high school tracks and stadiums.
ACPS announced Tuesday, April 7, that there have been reports of people violating Governor Ralph Northam’s guidelines to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition to high school tracks and stadiums, all school playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts also are closed.
Fields and tracks at public elementary and middle schools are still open. ACPS says all visitors are required to observe social-distancing measures now in place and to keep the grounds free of pet droppings or litter during their visits.
“Please maintain a distance of six feet or more between people from different households; do not gather in groups of more than 10 people; and do not come on school grounds if you are sick,” ACPS Chief Operating Officer Rosalyn Schmitt said in Tuesday’s press release.
04/07/2020 Release from Albemarle County Public Schools:
(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – Following reports to the school division from county residents of violations of Governor Ralph Northam’s public health order on social distancing, Albemarle County Public Schools has locked all entrances to its high school tracks and stadiums.
The school division noted that while COVID-19 public health restrictions remain in force, being outdoors and exercising are important to individual health and wellness. It urged those who wish to use school property for these purposes to observe the same public health measures now in place when visiting all county parks.
“Please maintain a distance of six feet or more between people from different households; do not gather in groups of more than 10 people; and do not come on school grounds if you are sick,” said Rosalyn Schmitt, the division’s Chief Operating Officer.
“We want to thank everyone who uses our grounds for helping to support the health of our communities and to staying safe themselves,” Schmitt said.
In addition to high school tracks and stadiums, all school playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts also are closed.
Still open to the public are elementary and middle school fields and tracks. Visitors are required to observe the social distancing measures now in place and to keep the grounds free of pet droppings or litter during their visits.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.