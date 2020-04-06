Tracking April showers and thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled out front over the region will give us some more clouds and a few showers over parts of the region on this Monday. The best shower chance will be near and south of I-64. Drier weather north.
Most areas look dry tonight.
A stronger weather disturbance will arrive from the upper Mid-West and Ohio Valley on Tuesday afternoon. A couple thunderstorms could turn severe. Gusty winds will be the main hazard. There’s now also an isolated severe weather threat on Wednesday.
Cold front will arrive on Thursday with a few more April showers and thunder.
It will turn cooler Friday and Saturday. Along with dry conditions.
A new low pressure area will move over the region on Easter Sunday with some more rainfall.
Monday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Spotty shower chance. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Light NE breeze.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon. Isolated severe weather risk between 1 to 4 PM at this time. Highs in the 70s. Showers and storm exit in the evening. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower and thunderstorm. Highs near a warm 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and dry. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
Easter Sunday: Rain showers. Highs in the 60s.
