Stormy Tuesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few rounds of showers and storms to develop Tuesday. The risk for some strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and night. A slight risk for severe storms is highlighted across the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday, the main threat damaging wind gusts and some spotty hail. While not zero, a low risk for an isolated tornado possible.
A warm front lifting northward, combined with a weather disturbance moving through the Ohio Valley will drive storms toward our region during the afternoon and another possible round late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. After some rain/storms early Wednesday, trending drier for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A couple of cold fronts will push through the region into Thursday. So some additional showers and storms possible.
Windy, cooler and drier for Friday. The Easter weekend looks to start dry Friday and Saturday, but a new storm forecast to bring us rain by Easter Sunday.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some patchy fog. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mainly early showers/storms. Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and dry. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
Easter Sunday: Rain, possible storms. Highs in the 60s.
Monday: AM showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
