Sen. Mark Warner, Charlottesville community leaders hold coronavirus impact meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From restaurants to non-profits, governments, and schools, COVID-19 novel coronavirus is disrupting every facet of life, both nationally and in central Virginia. U.S. Senator Mark Warner hosted a conference call Monday with community leaders in Charlottesville to speak about federal relief efforts and get feedback about how the pandemic is affecting the community.
The meeting was attended by representatives from different sectors and institutions in the city. Mayor Nikuyah Walker, University of Virginia (UVA) President Jim Ryan, UVA Health Executive Vice President Dr. Craig Kent, Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Elizabeth Cromwell, and Center for Nonprofit Excellence Executive Director Cristine Nardi all gave presentations on how the pandemic was affecting their respective spheres.
Mayor Walker asks the senator to urge his colleagues for a more unified federal response to the pandemic. She also spoke at length about some of the issues business owners and community members in the city were having to access federal relief and questioned whether one federal direct relief payment would be enough, or if more would be in the pipeline.
“I look at those Direct Payments less as a stimulus," Walker said. "We’re talking about survival.”
Sen. Warner said that there have been discussions about additional stimulus checks, especially if the crisis lengthens and unemployment lingers. However, he said his preference was to target economic relief more specifically, rather than administering financial assistance more broadly.
“My highest priority, though, is where we where we have gaps in this CARES bill, and where there are people that are really suffering the most," Warner explained.
Warner also pointed out and praised the work being done by UVA and UVA Health. President Ryan seconded that, specifically lauding the students, faculty, and staff for a quick transition to distance learning. However, he did note that there is uncertainty as to whether or not students and faculty will be able to return to grounds for the beginning of the fall semester, or if online learning will continue for a time after the summer.
“Our hope, obviously, is that we’ll be able to be back to normal for the fall," Ryan said. "It’s honestly too early to tell, and we’re now working to identify the date by which we need to make that decision.”
A significant focus of the meeting was Charlottesville’s small businesses and non-profit community, both of which are still reeling from the effects of social distancing. While newly passed grants will help both, non-profits are still facing challenges with funding. The shortfalls come at a time when the community is asking more from them than ever before.
“One of the challenges for the nonprofit sector is that not only is it experiencing its operating revenue, but it’s also experiencing new and higher community demand and some major disruptions in charitable giving," Nardi explained.
In the face of the challenges, Warner encouraged the community leaders to continue to bring issues to his office, especially ones of bureaucracy and “red tape,” affecting the implementation of grants and other financial relief.
