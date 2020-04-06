Phone data used to score states on social distancing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Most of the NBC29 viewing area isn’t doing well at social distancing, according to a new scoreboard.
The Unacast online Social Distancing Scoreboard rates states and counties with letter grades, ranging from "A" to "F" by measuring several travel factors from cell phone data.
The data was collected through what the company calls “app partners.”
Virginia was given a "D" grade,
Charlottesville, which currently has a total of 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, got a "B". Harrisonburg has 27 cases, and scored a “C”, while Staunton has a single case and got an "F".
