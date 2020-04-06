Louisa County man killed in crash at intersection of Rt. 33 and Rt.522

The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Tyler L. Anthony, 26, of Louisa, VA. was traveling westbound on Route 33 approaching the intersection. A 2005 Honda Odyssey, driven by Mark J. Moore, 46, of E. Stroudsburg, PA. was stopped at the stop sign eastbound Route 522. Moore preceded through the intersection to make a left hand turn onto eastbound Route 33 and entered into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck the van.