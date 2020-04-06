Louisa County man killed in crash at intersection of Rt. 33 and Rt.522

Virginia State Police Media Release:
LOUISA CO. Va. - On April 5, 2020 (Sunday) at 9:15 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality at the intersection of Jefferson Highway (Route 33) and Pendleton Road (Route 522).
The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Tyler L. Anthony, 26, of Louisa, VA. was traveling westbound on Route 33 approaching the intersection. A 2005 Honda Odyssey, driven by Mark J. Moore, 46, of E. Stroudsburg, PA. was stopped at the stop sign eastbound Route 522. Moore preceded through the intersection to make a left hand turn onto eastbound Route 33 and entered into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck the van.
Unfortunately, Anthony succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. A 26-year-old female passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their helmets. Moore was wearing his seat belt and did not sustain injuries.
Moore was charged with; failing to yield right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
DECEASED: Tyler Lewis Anthony, 26, of White Walnut Road, Louisa, Virginia