The Juice Laundry donates juice to essential workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new initiative in Charlottesville is working to keep healthcare workers and those on the front lines healthy as they combat the coronavirus.
The Juice Laundry is collecting donations to buy produce which will be juiced and delivered to essential workers.
"Just given the nature of what we’re dealing with as a community and even globally, you know, keeping people healthy with fresh organic produce that we can all use right now, we think is really critical. “Juice Laundry Owner Mike Keenan said.
Keenan says donating juice is a great way to keep essential workers healthy and keep his staff busy.
“Things are just a lot different right now, and with people staying inside as much as they can, which is what they need to be doing and should be doing it, obviously impacts our business. So this is a way for us to keep our team a little bit busier than they might otherwise be and doing it in a way that’s safe and healthy for our team but also providing hopefully benefit for the community.” Keenan said.
