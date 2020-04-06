Gov. Northam holds briefing on coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is now encouraging everyone to wear a face covering when out in public - while also continuing to practice social distancing - to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor held a press conference Monday, April 6, to update the commonwealth on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) had reported earlier in the day that here is now 2,878 confirmed cases, with 54 deaths.
“Virginia is a leader in fighting this pandemic,” the governor said at the start of Monday’s conference.
Northam says a library of genetic information is being built, and that findings suggest the coronavirus did not come to Virginia from one person, but showed up in multiple communities around the same time.
The governor later reminded folks in more rural areas that COVID-19 does not recognize borders, and that even if your area has few to no cases that it is better that everyone follow social distancing, hand washing, and closing certain businesses guidelines.
Officials participating in Monday’s update stressed that Virginia still needs more testing materials. Additionally, while commercial labs are committed to getting results in fast, they still takes a day or more. Meanwhile ,in-house labs at hospitals can get results in much faster: Knowing that a patient just has flu-like symptoms, but is negative for COVID-19, means medical staff do not need to use as much personal protective equipment (PPE).
On the subject of PPE, Virginia signed a $27 million contract to receive supplies from Asia in about a week. There is also a trucking contract that will help with the distribution of MREs to food banks to help get them through the next six weeks.
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran says a substantial purchase of PPE has been made, but still not as much as Virginia needs, and that there will be future purchases.
Gov. Northam continues to urge everyone to stay home to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. He stressed that social distancing and frequent hand washing are the most powerful tools against coronavirus.
When asked if the recovery numbers will be available, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said that data is not collected to be displayed on the Virginia Department of Health website. Dr. Oliver says data models on when peak COVID19 might hit change day-to-day, and that the administration is currently working with partners at the University of Virginia, and they expect a new report sometime this week.
Oliver also stated that local divisions of the Virginia Department of Health are working with long-care facilities to isolate cases that may appear and protect the rest of the facility. They have stepped up diligence and surveillance, as well.
When asked if Virginia will be looking at additional sites for alternative care sites, Northam said they are looking at data and currently working to get the three sites - in Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, and Richmond area - up and running.
Gov. Northam says non-essential businesses will be allowed to stay open as long as they comply with guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.