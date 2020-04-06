City Schoolyard Garden teams up with Chris Long Foundation to feed students

The need to ensure students have access to food during the break prompted the partnership between The Chris Long Foundation and City Schoolyard Garden. Over 54% of Charlottesville City School students qualify for free and reduced federal meals. This need also created an opportunity to help locally-owned restaurants that are struggling to keep doors open during the COVID-19 shelter in place restrictions. Both organizations shared the same goal to utilize local restaurants to prepare meals, creating the dual benefit of providing revenue to local businesses, and providing healthy and safe meals to those who need them.