City Schoolyard Garden teams up with Chris Long Foundation to feed students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers from the City Schoolyard Garden and the Chris Long Foundation are providing more than 4,000 meals to Charlottesville city students over spring break.
More than half of city students qualify for free and reduced meals under federal programming. Despite school closures due to COVID-19, Charlottesville City Schools has been supplying meals to students; however food will not be supplied during the school’s previously scheduled spring break, beginning April 6, 2020.
The Chris Long Foundation is funding the meals, which are being provided through two Charlottesville restaurants: Pearl Island Catering and Mochiko. Long, a former NFL player and Charlottesville native, said it’s a way to help businesses and families in need.
“Restaurant owners, people that work at restaurants in Charlottesville, that’s the lifeblood of this community,” Long said. “ So if there was a way that we can do both - you know, feed people who need food and inject some cash into these restaurants - I think that you’re able to get a lot done.”
The meals were distributed Monday, April 6, at five Charlottesville neighborhoods: Friendship Court, Westhaven, Hearthwood Apartments, South First Street, and Greenstone on 5th.
“We knew that this was a necessity food-security issue here in Charlottesville, and a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic brings it to light for a lot more people,” City Schoolyard Garden Outreach and Resource Program Director Aleen Carey said.
Each of the bags distributed contains two meals, along with breakfast and snacks for students. Volunteers will be handing out food again at all five locations at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
“If you live in Charlottesville you know it’s a community, it’s a family. So, like, let’s look out for each other,” Long sai,d
This program kicks off a larger initiative for the Chris Long Foundation called “Grub for Good.” The foundation will be working with various Charlottesville nonprofits to distribute meals to people across the city.
