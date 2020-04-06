City of Charlottesville pivoting #EatLocalCville campaign to feature take-out, delivery restaurants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is changing gears on an ongoing publicity campaign to keep people eating local, even as they shelter at home.
The city is pivoting its #EatLocalCville campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign was launched in February, encouraging community members to dine out at local restaurants, highlighting the impact of eateries on Charlottesville’s economy. Now, the campaign is fittingly focused on take-out and delivery options.
The sweepstakes reward restaurant gift cards to select people who post their meals from city restaurants on social media and use the #EatLocalCville.
