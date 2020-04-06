Charlottesville Police Foundation requesting donations for safety supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Foundation is asking the community to help it buy hundreds of COVID-19 safety kits for city officers.
In a letter, the foundation is reaching out to everyone to help police replenish dwindling supplies of hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves.
“Through our board member Antonio Rice of the Salvation Army, we were able to identify Precise Kit Promotions working with first responders in New York and other major cities across the country to address these shortfalls by creating a Pandemic Safety Kit that includes the items listed above in addition to a package of tissues and small soap bar,” CPF said in its letter.
The Charlottesville Police Foundation hopes to raise $2,000 to get 400 kits.
Click here to donate through PayPal.
04/06/2020 Letter from the Charlottesville Police Foundation:
Dear Friends of the Charlottesville Police Foundation,
We are writing with an opportunity to help the Charlottesville Police Foundation provide essential support to CPD officers by replenishing dwindling supplies of critically important protective supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves.
As we have all seen, the current crisis caused by COVID-19 has put never-before-seen burdens on our front line medical teams and services, and we continue to be amazed at the work they are doing and the bravery and heroism they show us each day. It is also important to note that similar challenges are being faced by our law enforcement and emergency medical first responders right here in our own community.
Through our board member Antonio Rice of the Salvation Army, we were able to identify Precise Kit Promotions working with first responders in New York and other major cities across the country to address these shortfalls by creating a Pandemic Safety Kit that includes the items listed above in addition to a package of tissues and small soap bar.
We ask that, if you are so inclined, you join us in this effort to keep our officers and our communities safe in these treacherous times by supporting it with a donation. With your help, we hope to raise $2,000 and have 400 of these kits to our officers within the week.
All of us at the Charlottesville Police Foundation appreciate your considering supporting this effort, which will help provide both officers the protection they need to serve the community as we move through these difficult times in the only way we know how – together.
Sincerely, The Charlottesville Police Foundation
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.