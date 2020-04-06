Charlottesville announces sidewalk closures update for April 6

04/06/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The following sidewalk closures are in effect or scheduled:
10th St. NW - Until April 7, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by crossing the street at Grady Ave and West St.
1331 Carlton Ave. - Until April 10, 2020 - This sidewalk ends naturally already and does not connect to anything as is. The length will only be shortened a hundred feet or less at this location during the utility crossing.
1337 Carlton Ave. - Until April 10, 2020 - Due to the lack of accessibility and narrowness of the street, a detour and diversion cannot be provided. The contractor is closing the sidewalk in compliance with ADA to the maximum extent feasible.
Garrett St. - Until April 30, 2020 - In vicinity of ACAC parking lot and between 4th St. SE and 2nd St. SE
- ACAC Parking lot - Pedestrians will be diverted via a pedestrian diversion set up along Garrett St and a crossing from the opposite side of Gleason St. The pedestrian diversion will route pedestrians out to the property of 126 Garrett St.
- 313 2nd St SE - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by crossing at 4th St SE and 2nd St SE.
Gleason St. - Until April 30, 2020 - Pedestrians will use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by crossing at Monticello Ave.
Grady Ave. - Until April 7, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by crossing at 9th St NW and 10th St NW.
Page St. - Until April 21, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by crossing at 8th St NW and Page St.
Rugby Rd. - Until April 17, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by crossing at University Ave and the mid-block crosswalk at 151 Rugby Rd.
Sunrise Park Lane - Until September 7, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk across the street by crossing at Carl Smith/Sunrise Park Ln and Sunrise Park Ln/Nassau St.
University Ave., 1600 Block - Until April 10, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the UVA grounds by crossing at Chancellor St and Hospital Dr. The Hospital Dr crossing will direct pedestrians to utilize the brick sidewalk on UVA property.
University Ave., 1800 Block - Until April 17, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by crossing at Rugby Rd and Culbreth Rd.
E. Water St., 1000 Block - Until April 30, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by using the crosswalks at Carlton Rd and 10th St NE.
W. Water St. - Until April 30, 2020 - Pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the other side of the street by utilizing the crosswalk at 2nd St SW.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.