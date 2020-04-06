‘Avenue to Happiness’ brings recognition to everyday events

With so many people staying inside because of the coronavirus, the Cochran family is coming together by spreading joy to people who can’t celebrate in traditional ways. Once the sun goes down, and people are away from the windows, the Cochrans put up balloons, flamingos, and signs, to help bring some joy to those inside. "Avenue to Happiness” started out when 10-year-old Brayden’s birthday celebration was cancelled because of COVID-19.