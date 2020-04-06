‘Avenue to Happiness’ brings recognition to everyday events

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is making sure that birthdays, are still getting some recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Birthdays, anniversaries, or just getting through a hard day are being celebrated by the Cochran family.
With so many people staying inside because of the coronavirus, the Cochran family is coming together by spreading joy to people who can’t celebrate in traditional ways. Once the sun goes down, and people are away from the windows, the Cochrans put up balloons, flamingos, and signs, to help bring some joy to those inside. "Avenue to Happiness” started out when 10-year-old Brayden’s birthday celebration was cancelled because of COVID-19.
“It was pretty rough getting school, baseball and your birthday party canceled on the same day,” Amy, Brayden’s mother, said. “So, you know, just watching him go through that I just thought there was more we should be doing for just people who are struggling with everything that’s happening.”
Now, you can request that happiness ninjas come to your yard, thanks to Brayden and his sister, Maddie, who run the Avenue to Happiness website.
"It’s been great to see the kids take ownership,” Darian Cochran, Maddie and Brayden’s father, said. “They go ahead and set up the schedule, and are very organized and coordinated. So it’s a little bit of business... one-on-one homeschooling.”
The service is free, and if your request is able to be completed, you can donate to a nonprofit like the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, Hungry Hearts No More, and Shelter For Help In Emergency through the website.
Amy Cochran says realtors who normally work with herself and her husband through their company, Avenue Reality, are now spending time spreading joy through Avenue to Happiness. They are able to deliver to Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and surrounding counties with their help.
