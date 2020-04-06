ACPS expands free meal program to new neighborhoods

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is adding two more sites to its breakfast and lunch distribution program.
Families can now pick up grab-and-go meals at Broadus Wood Elementary School and inside the Four Seasons Complex.
With these additions, there are now 20 places in Albemarle County where families can pick up a healthy breakfast and lunch for students and their siblings ages 18 and under.
The meals are free of charge and are available to all families, regardless of income. The county is currently providing about 1,200 meals to students each day.
School buses are used to deliver meals to neighborhoods. The school division’s operating officer says she hopes to see the number of families taking part in the program continue to rise.
“We received concerns of areas of families might have a need that can’t get to the sites that we had presently available," Albemarle County Food Services Director Christina Pitsenberger said. "So, we did determine those two, again, just to broaden out the areas in the county to try to reach one in the northern area, trying to get something a little closer to them, and then also to get a more concentrated area, centrally, for some of the schools in the central location.”
The division says it wants families who don’t have transportation to the meal sites to contact them. It says it will continue to add sites as needed to help meet demand.
The meal program is set to run through June 5. Meals will also be distributed next week, even though it was set to be spring break for Albemarle County students.
For a complete list of meal service locations and times, click here.
