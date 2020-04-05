Some April Showers. Warm through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few spotty showers this evening and early tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Some April showers and warm temperatures highlight the forecast over the next few days this week. Turning cooler by Friday and into the Easter weekend.
A weak front pushing into the state tonight, may touch off a few showers. This front will stall to the south on Monday. The best chance for spotty showers Monday will be to the south and west of Charlottesville. Remaining warm through mid week. Some scattered showers and a few storms on Tuesday. Wednesday appears the warmest day of the week with highs near 80. A stronger cold front arrives Thursday with showers, then turning cooler.
Currently, dry for Friday and to start the weekend, but the model trend is for rain by Easter Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few spotty showers. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Clouds and sun. Spotty showers - mainly south and west of I-64. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Mainly in the later afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warm with mainly dry conditions. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Good Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with a high near 60 degrees. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Highs low to mid 60s.
