Keeping up with Kihei Clark, talks loss of tournament and moving forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Basketball players at the University of Virginia are still mourning the loss of the season with no ACC or NCAA tournament.
Virginia sophomore guard Kihei Clark is one of the many athletes trying understand the circumstances.
“All that work you put in and it just kind of feels like you got it taken away from you,” Clark said.
The Cavaliers found out the ACC tournament was canceled during a pre-practice before taking on Notre Dame.
“We were kind of in shock,”Clark said. “I don’t think it really hit us yet, because we ended up a two ball knockout game with the coaches. The coaches jumped in, that was kind of our last happy moment. I guess for us to all come together, but it definitely hit us on the way back home. We drove so it’s definitely a long bus ride back.”
Clark, who led the ACC in minutes, said he feels for his teammates, including forward Mamadi Diakite. This was Diakite’s last season wearing a Wahoo jersey.
Diakete led the cavaliers in scoring with 13.7 points per game and had 6.8 rebounds per game.
“I was just kind of feeling for the seniors and for them to not go out how they wanted I mean it sucked,” Clark said.
As head coach Tony Bennett preaches the five pillars to his team, in this unprecedented time, ‘Unity’ sticks out most.
“Support each other in anyway possible,” Clark said. "I know everybody’s in quarantine. I know there’s not a lot of gyms open to go and work out with each other and stuff like that, so I think just mainly keeping in contact don’t want those relationships or die just because we’re not together.
Until players can get back on the court, Clark’s anticipation to compete is unmatched.
“I can speak for myself, just being anxious just being ready to go back and come here because I think that a lot of people play basketball just want to compete,” Clark said.
In the meantime, Virginia men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach, Mike Curtis, is giving the team workouts and making sure players are maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
