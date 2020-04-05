IX Art Park offering online children’s art education series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With distance learning getting underway for many families across Virginia, one thing that’s tough for schools to replicate from a distance: art class. That’s a gap IX Art Park’s new online educational programming hopes to fill.
The art park’s new series The Daily Creature will begin airing new episodes released at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The series will center around a new animal each week, and will combine art education with an additional focus on nature.
“We’ll do some sculpting, we’ll do some drawing and sketching," IX Art Park Education Director Joe Vena said. "We’ll include fun facts about the animals.”
While the series is aimed directly at children ages six through 12, children of all ages and adults are invited to watch and take part.
“We hope to cast a wide net of interest ... It’s all about creativity," Vena explained. "The 83-year-old needs creativity as much as the seven-year-old needs creativity, as much as the 22-year-old.”
The art park is very sensitive to the fact that some families will not have access to clay and canvasses, or any art supplies at all. While Vena says the they are exploring ways to supply art materials to families in need, for the time being there will be an emphasis on making art out of materials most people will have on hand.
“Don’t be surprised if you see how to make a bird out of a water bottle," Vena said. "But it’ll be a very cool how to make a bird out of a water bottle. No cookie cutter here.”
While the IX Art Park Foundation discussed offering the classes for a fee, ultimately making the series free felt right, says Vena. “The Daily Creature,” fits squarely in the foundation’s mission: bringing people together through creativity.
“We owe it to our community, and in this moment, sort of on a kind of a human level, all communities," Vena explained. "We can try, and do this thing, and offer it for free, and again: If it gives parents and kids a little break, a fun break, then it’s worth it.”
New episodes of “The Daily Creature,” will air on the IX Art Park Facebook Page. The series is free for all, but the foundation encourages donations if you would like to show your support.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.