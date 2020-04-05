Few April showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cold front arrives by Sunday evening with a few rain showers. That front will stall to the south on Monday. The best chance for an isolated shower Monday will be to the south and west of Charlottesville. Remaining warm through mid week.
A better shower and even a thunderstorm risk later on Tuesday. More like summer on Wednesday. Another cold front arrives on Thursday with a good shower chance.
Drier and cooler Good Friday and Saturday.
The early call for Easter Sunday is for rainfall.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. A shower chance by evening. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Monday: Clouds and sun. A stray shower chance. Mainly south and west of I-64. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Mainly in the later afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warm with mainly dry conditions. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Good Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with a high near 60 degrees. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Rain is likely at this time for Easter Sunday.
