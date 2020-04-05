Charlottesville company starts producing adjustable face masks in wake of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another Charlottesville company is joining the fight the spread of COVID-19 by supplying much needed face masks.
“We specialize in making performance apparel," co-founder of Rhoback apparel Matthew Loftus said.
Rhoback Apparel is making double layer, adjustable all face masks. The design is mimicked off of the clothing the company usually produces.
“We saw that there is a huge need to make protective face mask after the CDC’s recommendation for everyone in public to wear face masks” Loftus said. 'We decided we had a supply chain to do it so we’ve since shifted most of our production to making these face masks.”
The masks are made from organic material to reduce irritation, Loftus said, and filter material can be inserted for extra protection against bacteria and germs. The company is selling the masks at cost because of the current need.
The masks are now available for pre-order on www.rhoback.com.
