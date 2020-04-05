Albemarle Co. orchard opens drive-thru service

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Carter Mountain Orchard is embracing a new philosophy: when life gives you apples, make apple cider doughnuts. Or, when the coronavirus pandemic closes your orchard, turn it into a drive thru.
The orchard’s new drive thru service opened on Thursday, April 2. The service offers customers a completely contact-less experience - from order to pick-up - from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Customers can still get all of their regular favorites, like apples, apple cider, apple pie, and other offerings that would have been available at the orchard’s store.
“We’re here for you," Carter Mountain Orchard Shop Manager Brian Ball said. "Charlottesville has been very good to Carter Mountain over the years, and we’re happy to create a safe and fun environment where they can come out, go for a drive, and get some of our goods.”
For even faster service, you can call ahead with your order. The orchard says it will operate the drive-thru until it can safely re-open the orchard and store to the public.
