Wineworks offering virtual wine tastings of award winning wines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If sheltering at home has driven you to drink, you’re in luck: one wine maker is offering virtual wine tastings.
Michael Shaps Wineworks held the first of several planned virtual tastings on Saturday. The tastings, airing live on the Wineworks Facebook page, offer a taste, and discussion, about the wine maker’s seven wines that one gold medals at the 2020 Virginia Governor’s Cup.
“We do our gold medal tasting of all our wines that are gold medal in the Governor’s Cup, and it’s a big event for us every year," Michael Shaps said. “A lot of our customers look forward to it so its obviously disappointing, but our marketing manager Ivy Haines ... she came up with the idea of doing this virtual tasting."
Over the next several weeks, Shaps will be tasting and discussing a couple of the gold medal winning wines at a time. All of the wines are still available to be purchased through Wineworks, which is offering free delivery.
