UVA Health implements universal masking policy, opens community donation site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of Saturday morning, UVA Health is now asking all employees to wear masks in its facilities at all times, even if they are not treating infected patients. This universal masking policy is providing a sense of relief for medical personnel and patients, but potentially taxing already limited supplies.
Direct care providers are asked to wear masks that provide additional filtration to protect themselves and patients they are treating.
“What we are asking is that all of our direct care providers wear procedural or surgical masks from the time they enter our facility," UVA Health spokesperson Eric Swensen explained. "And keep it on until they leave the facility at the end of their shift.”
The masking policy also applies to UVA Health employees who do not treat patients directly.
“We’re gonna invite them to wear cloth masks which will be available next week," Swensen said. "Until then, team members working in non-patient care areas can wear procedural/surgical masks like the ones worn by direct care providers.”
UVA Health knows that this is going to tax supplies of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), and efforts are already underway to provide relief. Last week, University of Virginia alumni and parents in China bought and donated 20,000 FDA-approved facemasks.
UVA has also opened a new community donation site where community members can donate masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE items while still practicing social distancing. The site, at the loading dock behind UVA Health’s Educational Resource Center, allows people to drop off donations where health system employees can pick them up.
