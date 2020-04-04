Jay Huff ‘Testing the Waters’ in NBA Draft process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If the NCAA Tournament were still going on, this would be Final Four Weekend.
Teams would have been on the practice court in Atlanta on Friday afternoon, and perhaps made a trip to the Varsity for a ‘Hot Dog All The Way with Strings and a Frosted Orange.’
The Cavaliers could have been there, but they didn't get a chance to defend their title.
Next season, seniors Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key will be gone.
Redshirt junior Jay Huff is also considering testing the waters for the NBA.
“A lot of that depends on if there are waters to test," says Huff. "I did submit the feedback form, the UAC form, just to hear feedback.”
Diakite went through the same process last season, before ultimately deciding to return to school.
“I thought it was a great decision," says Diakite. "It was made back then because we knew where that would set me up, and place me, in terms of the draft board, and making my dreams, playing in the NBA. But also being able to help my team, and the staff, and be a part of something that was special, again, this year. It was a good decision.”
Diakite was able to workout for NBA teams, and get in-person feedback.
Huff may not be afforded that same luxury.
“Ideally, it would be really cool to test the waters," says Huff, "but it kind of just depends on what happens, and if there’s workouts to be had, and if there is a combine, or anything like that. So, we’ll see.”
The cancellation of this year’s postseason left a lot of unanswered questions for Huff and the 'Hoos.
“Obviously, who knows?" says Huff. "It’s the NCAA Tournament, and anything can happen, but it would have been really cool to at least try for another tournament win. Another championship.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.