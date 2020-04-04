IX Art Park hosts grab-and-go spring farmer’s market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Farmers and other vendors across Central Virginia are finding new ways to feed the masses, even with a global pandemic affecting the nation.
On Saturday, IX Art Park hosted a spread out spring farmers market. The event was approved by the governor’s office and Virginia’s Department of Agriculture.
The grab and go style market operated under strict social distancing guidelines. Many people wore gloves, masks, and preordered in an effort to be touch-free.
“People seem to be using the hand sanitation stations and they seem to be following the rules," IX Park Executive Director Susan Krischel said. "We have the rules posted at various parts throughout the farmers market and they seem to be very respectful, but they also seem to be grateful to be able to have some moment outside of their home where they’re doing something with their bodies and something for their souls.”
Krischel says this was purely a trial run, so the market was not advertised much. However, next Saturday, the park hopes to host an even bigger farmer’s market from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. where everyone can prepay online beforehand. She says this will make pick-up safer and quicker.
